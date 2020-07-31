StockMarketWire.com - Space management software supplier SmartSpace Software said it had signed a distribution agreement with Softcat to resell its workspace management solution.

The Space Connect solution would be offered to Softcat's customers as a solution to help them implement Covid-related policies in the workplace.

Smartspace said it had also recently secured additional enterprise customers for its Workplace platform, including an international law firm and an international news agency.


At 1:14pm: [LON:SMRT] Smartspace Software Plc Ord Shs 10p share price was +21.5p at 56p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com