StockMarketWire.com - Space management software supplier SmartSpace Software said it had signed a distribution agreement with Softcat to resell its workspace management solution.
The Space Connect solution would be offered to Softcat's customers as a solution to help them implement Covid-related policies in the workplace.
Smartspace said it had also recently secured additional enterprise customers for its Workplace platform, including an international law firm and an international news agency.
At 1:14pm: [LON:SMRT] Smartspace Software Plc Ord Shs 10p share price was +21.5p at 56p
