FTSE 100 British Land Company 372.60 +4.22% Rsa Insurance Group 434.20 +3.38% Fresnillo 1248.75 +3.33% Land Securities Group 577.20 +3.29% 3I Group 895.30 +3.10% International Consolidated Airlines 167.13 -7.69% Bt Group 102.70 -4.78% Rentokil Initial 537.10 -3.68% Intertek Group 5424.00 -3.52% Itv 57.00 -3.42% FTSE 250 Pets AT Home Group 300.40 +17.16% Equiniti Group 125.50 +7.45% Sabre Insurance Group 295.50 +7.07% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 57.65 +6.17% Spirent Communications 273.75 +6.10% Vesuvius 402.70 -6.61% Petropavlovsk 35.63 -6.11% Easyjet 506.40 -3.10% Royal Mail 160.73 -2.91% Travis Perkins 1124.25 -2.62% FTSE 350 Pets AT Home Group 300.40 +17.16% Equiniti Group 125.50 +7.45% Sabre Insurance Group 295.50 +7.07% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 57.65 +6.17% Spirent Communications 273.75 +6.10% International Consolidated Airlines 167.13 -7.69% Vesuvius 402.70 -6.61% Petropavlovsk 35.63 -6.11% Bt Group 102.70 -4.78% Rentokil Initial 537.10 -3.68% AIM 7digital Group 0.51 +75.86% Smartspace Software Ord Shs 10p 49.50 +43.48% Thor Mining 0.53 +38.16% Infrastructure India 1.05 +31.25% Origo Partners 0.17 +26.92% Feedback 1.27 -19.05% Oilex 0.10 -17.39% Kibo Mining 0.17 -16.67% Octagonal 1.12 -16.67% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.34 -16.05% Overall Market 7digital Group 0.51 +75.86% Smartspace Software Ord Shs 10p 49.50 +43.48% Thor Mining 0.53 +38.16% French Connection Group 8.83 +35.43% Infrastructure India 1.05 +31.25% Feedback 1.27 -19.05% Oilex 0.10 -17.39% Kibo Mining 0.17 -16.67% Octagonal 1.12 -16.67% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.34 -16.05%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
