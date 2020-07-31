StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
British Land Company                     372.60       +4.22%
Rsa Insurance Group                      434.20       +3.38%
Fresnillo                               1248.75       +3.33%
Land Securities Group                    577.20       +3.29%
3I Group                                 895.30       +3.10%
International Consolidated Airlines      167.13       -7.69%
Bt Group                                 102.70       -4.78%
Rentokil Initial                         537.10       -3.68%
Intertek Group                          5424.00       -3.52%
Itv                                       57.00       -3.42%

FTSE 250
Pets AT Home Group                       300.40      +17.16%
Equiniti Group                           125.50       +7.45%
Sabre Insurance Group                    295.50       +7.07%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       57.65       +6.17%
Spirent Communications                   273.75       +6.10%
Vesuvius                                 402.70       -6.61%
Petropavlovsk                             35.63       -6.11%
Easyjet                                  506.40       -3.10%
Royal Mail                               160.73       -2.91%
Travis Perkins                          1124.25       -2.62%

FTSE 350
AIM
7digital Group                             0.51      +75.86%
Smartspace Software  Ord Shs 10p          49.50      +43.48%
Thor Mining                                0.53      +38.16%
Infrastructure India                       1.05      +31.25%
Origo Partners                             0.17      +26.92%
Feedback                                   1.27      -19.05%
Oilex                                      0.10      -17.39%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -16.67%
Octagonal                                  1.12      -16.67%
Coro Energy  Ord 0.1p                      0.34      -16.05%

Overall Market
