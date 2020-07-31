StockMarketWire.com - Online car dealing site Auto Trader said it had acquired Blue Owl Network, the owner of AutoConvert, for an undisclosed sum.
AutoCovert was a finance, insurance and compliance software platform with integrated customer relationship management solutions for the automotive sector.
'This represents a significant step in our strategy to help retailers move more of the car buying process online,' chief executive Nathan Coe said.
The acquisition was expected to contribute around £1m to revenue and an operating loss prior to any amortisation on acquired intangible assets of about £0.5m in the year through March 2021.
