CH
03/08/2020 07:30 CPI
03/08/2020 08:30 procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index
CN
03/08/2020 04:15 Manufacturing PMI
DE
03/08/2020 08:55 Manufacturing PMI
ES
03/08/2020 08:15 Manufacturing PMI
EU
03/08/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
03/08/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:00 Eurozone Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
FR
03/08/2020 08:50 Manufacturing PMI
IT
03/08/2020 08:45 Manufacturing PMI
JP
03/08/2020 01:30 Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 06:00 Auto sales
UK
03/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
03/08/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
US
03/08/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 14:45 Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 Construction Spending
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
03/08/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Report on Business Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
03/08/2020 19:00 Loan Officer Survey
03/08/2020 21:00 Domestic Auto Industry Sales
