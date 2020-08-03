StockMarketWire.com - Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said they were in 'advanced discussions' with the European Commission to supply up to 300m doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The vaccine candidate developed by Sanofi in partnership with GSK was based on recombinant protein-based technology used by Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK's adjuvant technology.
The doses would be manufactured in European countries including France, Belgium, Germany and Italy.
'This marks a key milestone in protecting and serving the European population against Covid-19,' GSK said.
'The partners plan to provide a significant portion of total worldwide available supply capacity in 2021/22 to the global initiative,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: