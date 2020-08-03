StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had secured a contract worth around £1.0mwith a 'leading UK engineering company' to provide management control equipment for enhanced safety management of hydrogen gas.
TP said it would qualify the design concepts, build and test a prototype system to manage hydrogen during emergency shutdown procedures more safely and reliably than existing methods.
The project would start immediately at a TP facility in Portsmouth and was expected to be completed in mid-2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
