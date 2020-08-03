StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien said it had launched a graphene-enhanced protective face mask, designed and manufactured with a Chinese partner.
The launch of the face mask coincided with the first two orders received by Versarien following recent pre-launch sales activity.
The activity resulted in 100k masks being delivered to a 'leading British university' and 20k ordered by a 'UK electrical and mechanical servicing and repairs business'.
The masks, which used Versarien's graphene enhanced polymer, were designed to help provide enhanced protection against airborne bacteria and to minimise the spread of viral infection.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
