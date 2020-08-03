StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group John Laing said that Luciana Germinario would stand down as chief financial officer with immediate effect.
Germinario would be leaving the company following a short handover period to ensure an orderly transition.
While a search for Germinario's successor got underway, Stuart Colvin, financial controller, who had been with the business for 16 years, would be undertaking a key role in leading the finance function,' the company said.
'In addition, the company is in advanced discussions with Patrick O'D Bourke, previously group finance director of John Laing, who subject to certain consents, will work with the finance team and the board to provide advisory services during this interim period,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
