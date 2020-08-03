StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its German line AIDA cruises would not resume operations this week as it continued to await approval from Italy.
'Contrary to our expectations, the final formal approval for the start of the short trips from August 5, 2020 by our flag state Italy is still pending,' the company said.
The company said it had cancelled the planned short trips with AIDAperla and AIDAmar with departure dates between August 5 and 12, 2020.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected that it would receive the last formal approval by the flag state Italy in a timely manner.
At 8:13am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -10.8p at 815.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
