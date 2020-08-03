StockMarketWire.com - Hg, the manager of HgCapital Trust, said it had made an additional investment of about $8.1m into Evaluate, a provider of commercial intelligence and predictive analytics to the pharmaceutical industry.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The transaction would result in HgCapital Trust investing approximately £8.1m in Evaluate, alongside other institutional clients of Hg.
This transaction represents an uplift on HGT's current investment in Evaluate of £3.1m (40%), or 1p per share over the carrying value of £7.7m in the net asset value of HGT at 31 March 2020.
At 8:22am: [LON:HGT] Hg Capital Trust PLC share price was +2.25p at 248.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: