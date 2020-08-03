StockMarketWire.com - IP Group, the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, said its portfolio company Oxford Nanopore Technologies struck an agreement with the UK to roll out its Covid-19 test.
Under the agreement, an initial 450k LamPORE SARS-CoV-2 tests would be made available for use by a number of NHS testing laboratories.
This launch would support the UK's efforts to 'manage the continued reduction of COVID-19 and containment of new cases, now and through the winter cold and flu season,' the company said.
At 8:26am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was +8.9p at 75.4p
