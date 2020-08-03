StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources said drilling completed in June had intersected some of the highest gold grades to date in the top 200 meteres from surface at its Plateau gold deposit in Australia.
The deposit was part of the Lighthouse tenement in the north of Queensland state.
Highlights included a shallow, infill drill hole intersecting 90 metres at 0.8 grams per tonne of gold, including 22 metres at 2.0 grams per tonne from 45 metres.
'We have noticed in previous drill holes that zinc and silver values are also elevated at Plateau,' chief executive David Price said.
'These two drill holes have added support to this observation with broad, low grade intervals of both elements being encountered.'
'We are encouraged by these grades and results of this magnitude continue to drive our exploration.'
'We look forward to keeping the market informed of our anticipated results and the progress of our diamond drilling programme.'
At 8:57am: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.1p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: