StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel company Velocys said it had completed the manufacturing and delivery of four reactors to Red Rock Biofuels in the US.
Red Rock had a further option to purchase an additional two reactors by the end of 2020.
'We are very pleased to have completed the reactor order for Red Rock's facility in Oregon, US, which will produce low carbon sustainable fuels from forestry waste,' chief executive Henrik Wareborn said.
'Our reactor supply chain has now been tested and has proven our capability to deliver our technology to our global clients.'
'Velocys has the technology, demonstrated at commercial scale, to enable the production of sustainable fuels.'
'This fuel is essential for the hard to decarbonise transportation sector and will help to meet net zero emissions as required by many governments.'
At 9:10am: [LON:VLS] Velocys share price was +0.16p at 6.28p
