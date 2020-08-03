StockMarketWire.com - Applied Graphene Materials said it had signed a distribution agreement with US-based Maroon group.
Maroon Group was a distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients across North America.
Under the agreement, the two companies would collaborate on customer opportunities and introduce AGM's proprietary genable graphene dispersions technology into the United States and Canadian coatings and polymers markets.
'The agreement adds significantly to AGM's growing commercial distribution network and provides a direct route into the coatings and polymers sectors across the United States and Canada,' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:AGM] Applied Graphene Materials share price was +1.5p at 21.5p
