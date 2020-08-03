StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention and control company Byotrol said it expected financial performance for the current fiscal year to be 'significantly ahead' of market expectations.
Product sales for the first quarter to 30 June exceeded £3.4m and orders for July and August 'continued to look encouraging,' the company said.
The order book at the end of June stood at approximately £2m.
'Whilst it is early in the year, assuming continued easing in supply chains and a relatively orderly Brexit, the board would expect revenue and earnings (EBITDA) for the current financial year to be significantly ahead of current market expectations,' it added.
Results for the year ended 31 March 2020, were expected to be announced in mid-September along with a further update on trading.
At 9:28am: [LON:BYOT] Byotrol PLC share price was +0.53p at 6.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
