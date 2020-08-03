StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said it had received regulatory approval to take forward the Walton Morant licence in Jamaica.
United had been assigned Tullow Jamaica's 80% equity in the licence for a nominal fee, leaving the company as operator and 100% equity holder.
An initial exploration period had been extended for 18 months by the Jamaican government.
A work programme was underway to further de-risk the Colibri prospect on the licence and other targets ahead of a drill decision.
United said a farm-out process is ongoing. 'With United now as operator, we look forward to taking full ownership of the process and driving it forward,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
