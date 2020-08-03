StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems company Petards said its spherical video system has completed successful trials, in partnership with the British Army's armoured trials and development Unit at Bovington.
The company said the system was the world's first military-grade 360 degree spherical view camera.
'It dramatically improves local situational awareness for armoured vehicles and provides a welcome boost to crew safety by reducing blind spot distances,' Petards said.
At 9:40am: [LON:PEG] Petards Group PLC share price was +0.38p at 7.75p
