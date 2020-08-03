StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange services provider Argentex said it would pay its maiden dividend after reporting a jump in annual profit as revenue increased by nearly a third, owing to an increase in demand.

For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit rose to £10.2m from £2.1m on-year as revenue increased 32% to £28.9m.

'Revenue growth (was) driven by continued strong client demand and increased client activity,' the company said.

In line with its stated dividend policy, the company said it would be paying a maiden dividend of 2p per share.

'After a strong start as a listed company we remain confident of the group's long-term prospects despite the uncertain macro outlook,' the company said.




At 9:47am: [LON:AGFX] share price was -9p at 160p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com