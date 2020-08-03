StockMarketWire.com - Law and professional services group Ince reported that adjusted profit rose by more than a third despite 'narrowly' missing its £100m revenue target amid disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the year ended 31 March, adjusted pre-tax profit rose 36% to £8.0m on-year as revenue increased 875 to £98.5m.
The company did not declare a dividend.
'Given the Covid-19 uncertainties, it is too early to provide guidance on the results for the current year,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:INCE] share price was -0.9p at 27.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: