StockMarketWire.com - Greatland Gold confirmed that a mining lease application has been lodged with regulators in Western Australia state for the for the Havieron gold-copper deposit there.
The application covered the 12 block area within the Havieron licence that was subject to a farm-in agreement between Greatland and Newcrest Mining.
At 1:39pm: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was +0.8p at 14.3p
