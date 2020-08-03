StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting and electro-mechanical system manufacturer LPA said it had won two contracts for UK and export rail markets worth a combined £1.5m.
The unrelated contracts were for a UK refreshment project and a European new-build export order for reading and ambient lights with at-seat charging for trains.
Both contracts were due to commence supply early in the 2021 financial year.
At 1:44pm: [LON:LPA] LPA Group PLC share price was +6.5p at 68p
