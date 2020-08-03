StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused tin miner AfriTin Mining said it had raised £3.1m from a share issue that would underpin is existing banking facilities and help fund an expansion of its flagship Uis mine in Namibia.
New shares in the company were offered through a placing and subscription at 2.1p each, a 25% discount to their closing price on Friday.
AfriTin said the proceeds would also be used for debottlenecking capital projects and for general working capital purposes.
At 1:49pm: [LON:ATM] Afritin Mining Limited Ord Npv share price was -0.5p at 2.3p
