StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor ADM Energy said it had pre-qualified in the Nigerian government's 2020 marginal field bid round.
The African nation's department of petroleum resources had last month launched a new bid round for 57 marginal fields covering onshore, swamp and shallow offshore fields.
ADM Energy participated in the round as the exclusive technical partner of OilBank International, a Nigerian integrated oil and gas service management company.
The two companies had now pre-qualified for the second stage of the bid round, which consisted of technical and commercial bid submission.
The government was intending for all submissions to be returned by the end of August.
At 2:00pm: [LON:ADME] share price was -0.1p at 5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: