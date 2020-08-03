StockMarketWire.com - Independent Oil and Gas said it had awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for project platforms to Dutch contractor HSM Offshore.
The contract was for both production platforms for the Southwark and Blythe gas fields in the UK southern North Sea.
The first phase of the project comprised the development and production of the Southwark, Blythe and Elgood gas fields through a total of five production wells with gas transported onshore to Bacton via the 24-inch Thames Pipeline.
The Southwark Hub platform would be a key installation both for phase one and other planned developments.
The Blythe platform would be the focal point of the Blythe Hub, which included the Elgood subsea tie-back.
Fabrication activities were progressing well and offshore installation was planned for the first half of 2021.
At 2:46pm: [LON:IOG] Independent Oil Gas PLC share price was 0p at 12.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
