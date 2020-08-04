StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it carried 53% less passengers during the month of July compared to the same month last year.
Passenger volumes in July amounted to 1,824,452, down from 3,881,750 a year earlier.
The airline sector is still smarting from travel restrictions imposed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, though business is recovering as some lockdowns have eased.
Wizz Air's load factor in July dropped 35.1 percentage points to 60.5%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
