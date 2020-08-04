StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had priced a $3bn bond offering to fund general corporate purposes.
The three-tranched offering, expected to close on 6 August, included $1.2bn of fixed-rate notes with a coupon of 0.700%, maturing 8 April 2026; $1.3bn of fixed-rate notes with a coupon of 1.375%, maturing 6 August 2030; and $0.5bn of fixed-rate notes with a coupon of 2.125%, maturing 6 August 2050. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
