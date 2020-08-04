StockMarketWire.com - Software group Oxford Metrics said motion measurement division Vicon had signed a contract with Electric Playbox, targeting the location-based entertainment market.
Electric Playbox offered immersive entertainment for groups, where teams of up to six players worked together to play their way through 60-minute adventures in interactive digital rooms.
The so-called playboxes featured projectors, touch screens, surround sound and motion tracking technologies to deliver a hyper-immersive and interactive team experience.
Electric Playbox opened a London location in 2019, which recently re-opened following Covid-19 lockdowns, and was now due to open a new facility in Manchester's Arndale Centre on 3 August.
There would be up to 10 playboxes running simultaneously at the new location, with Vicon technology used to track players required to wear a visor to play.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
