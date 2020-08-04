StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had singed a contract with Japan's Carna Bioscience for a clinical pharmacology trial.
The contract was expected to deliver 'significant revenue' for the company's Venn Life Sciences division over the next twelve months, Open Orphan said.
Venn would provide Carna with a range of expertise such as PK/PD analysis and other services related to early clinical development.
Carna specialised in kinase biology, developing innovative treatments against cancer and immune disorders
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
