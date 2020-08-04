StockMarketWire.com - Information, data and analytics company Ascential said it had cancelled the US and Europe editions of Money20/20 scheduled for 25-to-28 October and 22-to-24 September 2020 respectively.
Further deterioration of the situation in the United States relating to COVID-19 and the recent spikes in infection rates in certain European countries had contributed to a greater level of uncertainty in these regions, the company said.
'This, combined with the rapidly evolving restrictions on physical travel in both the US and Europe, means we are no longer confident we can deliver physical events this year that meet the standard expected of Money20/20,' it added.
The company said it would, however, be engaging virtually with the industry in the week of 26-28 October 2020, through a digital content programme.
The financial impact of no live events in the second half of the year - and in the first half of next year in a worst case scenario - had already been factored into its planning scenarios, the company said.
