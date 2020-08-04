StockMarketWire.com - Minning company Centamin hiked its dividend after reporting a jump in profit following a sharp rise in gold prices.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose 221% to $191m as revenue increased 56% to $448m.
Gold production was up 8% to 256K ounces, while gold prices rose 27% to US$1,657 per ounce, complimented by a 21% increase in gold sold to 270,529 ounces.
The company declared a second interim dividend of 6 US cents per share, up 50% on-year.
Centamin said it remained on track to meet 2020 full year production guidance of between 510,000-to-525,000 ounces of gold and cost guidance of between US$630-to-680 per ounce produced in cash costs and US$870pt-to-920 per ounce sold in AISC.
At 8:37am: [LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was -4.65p at 202.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
