StockMarketWire.com - Impax Environmental Markets undershot its benchmark performance after reporting a decline in net assets owing to a coronavirus-led hit to the markets.
For the six months ended 30 June, the company reported net asset value total return of -1.6%, compared with 0.5% for MSCI ACWI and 18.5% for the FTSE ET100, its environmental markets benchmark.
'The Covid-19 crisis resulted in extreme market volatility during the first six months of 2020 including sharp market falls in February and especially in March, followed by a significant rebound during the second quarter,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said market conditions 'may well be volatile over the coming months.'
At 9:00am: [LON:IEM] Impax Environmental Markets PLC share price was +2p at 341p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
