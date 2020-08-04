StockMarketWire.com - Applied Graphene Materials said it had signed a distribution agreement with Arpadis Benelux NV, as it looked to expand its offering across Europe's largest coatings and polymers markets.
Under the agreement, Arpadis Benelux would introduce Applied Graphene Materials' proprietary Genable graphene dispersions technology into the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Scandinavia coatings and polymers markets.
The agreement was exclusive in all regions apart from the United Kingdom, where the agreement was non-exclusive to allow for AGM's UK sales team to 'further strengthen existing relationships and develop the strong pipeline of existing sales opportunities directly,' the company said.
At 9:34am: [LON:AGM] Applied Graphene Materials share price was +0.5p at 21.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
