StockMarketWire.com - Specialist contractor group Keller reported a decline in first-half profit after revenue fell 5% owing to coronavirus-led disruptions to operations.
For the half year period ended 28 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £20.8m from £21.7m on-year as revenue fell 5% to £1.03bn.
The fall in revenue was largely blamed on the impact of Covid-19 in APAC and EMEA regions.
The order book at the half year remained steady at about £1bn, despite a 'recent decline in order intake from increased global macroeconomic uncertainty,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said full-year results would exclude the typical second half weighting and warned that further declines in the order book would hurt its outlook for 2021.
'We anticipate that any sustained continuation of the recent decline in order intake during the second half will impact the forward order book, which, together with the macroeconomic uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, would be likely to result in the 2021 outlook being more challenging than for 2020,' the company said.
At 9:41am: [LON:KLR] Keller Group PLC share price was +9p at 575p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
