StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Reabold Resources said initial drilling operations at the West Newton B prospect in England were expected to commence in the next few weeks.
The company had a 56% effective interest in the West Newton project.
A combined testing programme at both West Newton B-1 and A-2 would follow B-1 drilling.
At 9:46am: [LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was 0p at 0.61p
