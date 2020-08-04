StockMarketWire.com - Gulf Marine Services said it expected adjusted core earnings in the upper range of guidance after reporting narrower first-half losses on lower costs.
Full-year adjusted 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance of US$ 57.0-to-62.0m was reconfirmed and now expected to be at the upper end of the range, the company said.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses narrowed to $5.8m from $15.8m on-year as revenue fell 9% to $49.8m on-year.
The fall in revenue was blamed on lower day rates for all vessel classes, though partially offset by an improvement in utilisation.
Average fleet utilisation increased to 78%, a 9% increase, despite the impact of COVID-19 on tender activity and operations, the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:GMS] Gulf Marine Services PLC share price was 0p at 10.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
