FTSE 100
BP                                       301.98       +7.45%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     245.60       +6.60%
Bt Group                                 104.20       +6.30%
International Consolidated Airlines      173.03       +5.60%
Melrose Industries                        93.12       +5.55%
Diageo                                  2704.75       -6.12%
Avast                                    576.00       -3.19%
Intertek Group                          5446.00       -3.13%
Rentokil Initial                         535.60       -2.76%
Intermediate Capital Group              1353.00       -2.66%

FTSE 250
Easyjet                                  564.60      +11.32%
Rotork                                   309.00       +8.12%
Direct Line Insurance Group              330.25       +7.36%
Inchcape                                 455.00       +4.12%
Syncona Limited                          256.50       +3.85%
Babcock International Group              252.55      -12.61%
Iwg                                      205.70       -8.82%
Spectris                                2553.00       -3.44%
Polypipe Group                           396.75       -3.11%
Udg Healthcare Public Limited Compa      708.00       -2.48%

FTSE 350
AIM
Redx Pharma                               72.50     +190.00%
Genedrive                                 85.50      +20.42%
IDE Group Holdings                         2.50      +17.65%
Thor Mining                                0.58      +17.00%
Netscientific                              9.00      +16.13%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.17      -27.08%
Brave Bison Group                          1.27      -15.00%
Eve Sleep                                  3.45      -11.08%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.20      -10.87%
Chesterfield Resources  Ord 0.1p           6.35       -9.29%

Overall Market
