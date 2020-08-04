FTSE 100 BP 301.98 +7.45% Rolls-Royce Holdings 245.60 +6.60% Bt Group 104.20 +6.30% International Consolidated Airlines 173.03 +5.60% Melrose Industries 93.12 +5.55% Diageo 2704.75 -6.12% Avast 576.00 -3.19% Intertek Group 5446.00 -3.13% Rentokil Initial 535.60 -2.76% Intermediate Capital Group 1353.00 -2.66% FTSE 250 Easyjet 564.60 +11.32% Rotork 309.00 +8.12% Direct Line Insurance Group 330.25 +7.36% Inchcape 455.00 +4.12% Syncona Limited 256.50 +3.85% Babcock International Group 252.55 -12.61% Iwg 205.70 -8.82% Spectris 2553.00 -3.44% Polypipe Group 396.75 -3.11% Udg Healthcare Public Limited Compa 708.00 -2.48% FTSE 350 Easyjet 564.60 +11.32% Rotork 309.00 +8.12% BP 301.98 +7.45% Direct Line Insurance Group 330.25 +7.36% Rolls-Royce Holdings 245.60 +6.60% Babcock International Group 252.55 -12.61% Iwg 205.70 -8.82% Diageo 2704.75 -6.12% Spectris 2553.00 -3.44% Avast 576.00 -3.19% AIM Redx Pharma 72.50 +190.00% Genedrive 85.50 +20.42% IDE Group Holdings 2.50 +17.65% Thor Mining 0.58 +17.00% Netscientific 9.00 +16.13% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.17 -27.08% Brave Bison Group 1.27 -15.00% Eve Sleep 3.45 -11.08% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.20 -10.87% Chesterfield Resources Ord 0.1p 6.35 -9.29% Overall Market Redx Pharma 72.50 +190.00% Genedrive 85.50 +20.42% IDE Group Holdings 2.50 +17.65% Thor Mining 0.58 +17.00% Netscientific 9.00 +16.13% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.17 -27.08% Worldsec 5.50 -15.38% Brave Bison Group 1.27 -15.00% Babcock International Group 252.55 -12.61% Eve Sleep 3.45 -11.08%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
