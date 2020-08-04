StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Braveheart Investment reported narrower losses as cost cuts and an increase in income boosted annual performance.
For the financial year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £575K from £1.9m on-year as total income rose to £307K from £231K.
At 10:02am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was -1.5p at 15.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: