FTSE 100 Bt Group 104.95 +7.07% Melrose Industries 94.46 +7.07% BP 297.30 +5.78% Rolls-Royce Holdings 241.85 +4.97% International Consolidated Airlines 171.70 +4.79% Diageo 2727.75 -5.32% Rentokil Initial 539.00 -2.14% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4466.50 -2.05% Dcc 6946.00 -2.03% Segro 957.00 -1.91% FTSE 250 Easyjet 554.40 +9.31% Direct Line Insurance Group 334.15 +8.63% Rotork 305.30 +6.82% Inchcape 466.20 +6.68% William Hill 116.28 +6.43% Babcock International Group 258.95 -10.40% Iwg 216.40 -4.08% Kainos Group 1113.00 -4.05% Spectris 2547.50 -3.65% Polypipe Group 395.25 -3.48% FTSE 350 Easyjet 554.40 +9.31% Direct Line Insurance Group 334.15 +8.63% Melrose Industries 94.46 +7.07% Bt Group 104.95 +7.07% Rotork 305.30 +6.82% Babcock International Group 258.95 -10.40% Diageo 2727.75 -5.32% Iwg 216.40 -4.08% Kainos Group 1113.00 -4.05% Spectris 2547.50 -3.65% AIM Redx Pharma 65.00 +160.00% Netscientific 12.00 +54.84% Genedrive 90.50 +27.46% IDE Group Holdings 2.55 +20.00% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 7.25 +16.00% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -41.67% Brave Bison Group 1.23 -18.33% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.80 -15.79% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.20 -13.04% Pelatro 47.50 -11.21% Overall Market Redx Pharma 65.00 +160.00% Netscientific 12.00 +54.84% Genedrive 90.50 +27.46% Altyn Ord 0.1p 2.78 +20.61% IDE Group Holdings 2.55 +20.00% Reach4Enternainment Enterprises 0.14 -41.67% Worldsec 4.50 -30.77% Brave Bison Group 1.23 -18.33% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.80 -15.79% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.20 -13.04%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -