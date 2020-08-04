StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Bt Group                                 104.95       +7.07%
Melrose Industries                        94.46       +7.07%
BP                                       297.30       +5.78%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     241.85       +4.97%
International Consolidated Airlines      171.70       +4.79%
Diageo                                  2727.75       -5.32%
Rentokil Initial                         539.00       -2.14%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4466.50       -2.05%
Dcc                                     6946.00       -2.03%
Segro                                    957.00       -1.91%

FTSE 250
Easyjet                                  554.40       +9.31%
Direct Line Insurance Group              334.15       +8.63%
Rotork                                   305.30       +6.82%
Inchcape                                 466.20       +6.68%
William Hill                             116.28       +6.43%
Babcock International Group              258.95      -10.40%
Iwg                                      216.40       -4.08%
Kainos Group                            1113.00       -4.05%
Spectris                                2547.50       -3.65%
Polypipe Group                           395.25       -3.48%

FTSE 350
Easyjet                                  554.40       +9.31%
Direct Line Insurance Group              334.15       +8.63%
Melrose Industries                        94.46       +7.07%
Bt Group                                 104.95       +7.07%
Rotork                                   305.30       +6.82%
Babcock International Group              258.95      -10.40%
Diageo                                  2727.75       -5.32%
Iwg                                      216.40       -4.08%
Kainos Group                            1113.00       -4.05%
Spectris                                2547.50       -3.65%

AIM
Redx Pharma                               65.00     +160.00%
Netscientific                             12.00      +54.84%
Genedrive                                 90.50      +27.46%
IDE Group Holdings                         2.55      +20.00%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    7.25      +16.00%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.14      -41.67%
Brave Bison Group                          1.23      -18.33%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.80      -15.79%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.20      -13.04%
Pelatro                                   47.50      -11.21%

Overall Market
Redx Pharma                               65.00     +160.00%
Netscientific                             12.00      +54.84%
Genedrive                                 90.50      +27.46%
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            2.78      +20.61%
IDE Group Holdings                         2.55      +20.00%
Reach4Enternainment Enterprises            0.14      -41.67%
Worldsec                                   4.50      -30.77%
Brave Bison Group                          1.23      -18.33%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.80      -15.79%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.20      -13.04%