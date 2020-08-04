StockMarketWire.com - Cloud computing provider for financial markets Beeks Financial Cloud said its business had experienced a relatively small impact from the Covid-19 crisis.
Trading results for the year through June 2020 were anticipated to be within the range of market expectations.
'Whilst the lockdown has inevitably impacted some customers' decision making processes, contract discussions with prospective tier one clients remain in advanced form, and the group has a continually growing sales pipeline,' Beeks said.
'The board therefore remains confident in the ongoing success of the group, and ability to capitalise on the growing demand for cloud computing and connectivity from financial services organisations.'
At 2:38pm: [LON:BKS] Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc share price was -9.5p at 89p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
