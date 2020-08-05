CA

06/08/2020 13:15 Official International Reserves

06/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey

06/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

07/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey

07/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

11/08/2020 13:15 Housing Starts



CH

10/08/2020 06:45 Unemployment



CN

10/08/2020 04:00 PPI

10/08/2020 04:00 CPI



DE

06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders

06/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index

06/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade

06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover

07/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade

07/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index

11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW economic sentiment indicator



ES

06/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production

07/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production



EU

06/08/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m

06/08/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin

06/08/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m

07/08/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m

07/08/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance

07/08/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m

07/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim Private Payrolls q/q

07/08/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m

10/08/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance

11/08/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance

11/08/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment

11/08/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment

12/08/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m

13/08/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m

13/08/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts



FR

06/08/2020 07:45 Foreign trade

06/08/2020 07:45 Industrial production index

06/08/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation

06/08/2020 07:45 Balance of payments

07/08/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation

07/08/2020 07:45 Industrial production index

07/08/2020 07:45 Balance of payments

07/08/2020 07:45 Foreign trade



IE

06/08/2020 01:01 Services PMI

06/08/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover



IT

06/08/2020 09:00 Industrial Production

06/08/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU

07/08/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU



JP

06/08/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y

06/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending

06/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month

06/08/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales

06/08/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction

06/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions

07/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending

07/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month

07/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions

10/08/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment

11/08/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y

11/08/2020 00:50 Balance of payments

11/08/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y

11/08/2020 06:00 Economy watchers survey

11/08/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y

12/08/2020 00:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m

12/08/2020 00:50 Current Account

13/08/2020 00:50 Prelim GDP q/q

13/08/2020 00:50 PPI y/y

13/08/2020 00:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y



UK

06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report

06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England interest rate decision

06/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index

06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Statement

06/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index

06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Meeting Minutes

06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes

06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary

06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes

06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report

06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility

06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate

07/08/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance

07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index

07/08/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m

10/08/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance

10/08/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m

10/08/2020 09:30 GDP m/m

10/08/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m

10/08/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m

10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q

10/08/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q

10/08/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m

11/08/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor

11/08/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics

11/08/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change

11/08/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate

11/08/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y

11/08/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m

US

06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y

06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job-Cut Report

06/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July

06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims

06/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index

06/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade

06/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

06/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction

06/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit

07/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate

07/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July

07/08/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change

07/08/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m

07/08/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m

07/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade

07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit

07/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m

10/08/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings

11/08/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index

11/08/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m

11/08/2020 13:30 PPI

11/08/2020 13:30 PPI m/m

11/08/2020 15:00 Mortgage Delinquencies

11/08/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

12/08/2020 13:30 Core CPI m/m

12/08/2020 13:30 CPI m/m

12/08/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction

12/08/2020 19:00 Federal Budget Balance

13/08/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m

13/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims

13/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction



