CA
06/08/2020 13:15 Official International Reserves
06/08/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
06/08/2020 15:00 Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
DE
06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
06/08/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
06/08/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
06/08/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index
ES
06/08/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
EU
06/08/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/08/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
06/08/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
06/08/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
FR
06/08/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
06/08/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
06/08/2020 07:45 Flash estimate of job creation
06/08/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
IE
06/08/2020 01:01 Services PMI
06/08/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover
IT
06/08/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade EU
06/08/2020 09:00 Industrial Production
JP
06/08/2020 00:30 Household Spending
06/08/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
06/08/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
06/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
06/08/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales
06/08/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
UK
06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
06/08/2020 07:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Meeting Minutes
06/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index
06/08/2020 09:30 FPC Statement
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
06/08/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
06/08/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
06/08/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
06/08/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
US
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
06/08/2020 12:30 Challenger Job-Cut Report
06/08/2020 13:30 Jobs report for July
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
06/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
06/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
06/08/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
06/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
06/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
06/08/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com