StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired Blondie co-founders, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein's, writer's share and neighbouring rights royalties in their catalogues, comprising 197 songs.
Blondie had released six UK and four US number one singles and sold over 40m records worldwide. Hits included 'Call Me', 'Heart of Glass' and 'One Way or Another'.
The assets were acquired for an undisclosed sum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
