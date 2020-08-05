StockMarketWire.com - British American Tobacco said Ricardo Oberlander would step down as president of Reynolds American on 31 August and leave the company at the end of the year.

Guy Meldrum, currently regional director, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, would succeed Oberlander, the company said.

Michael (Mihovil) Dijanosic , currently area director Asia-Pacific Area, would be appointed regional director, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, replacing Meldrum.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com