StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said subsidiary Sapienza Consulting had been selected to participate in a framework contract to provide consulting and technical services to Eurocontrol.
The framework would last for up to five years and related to common IT contractor profiles at the Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (in the Netherlands.
Eurocontrol was a pan-European civil-military organisation dedicated to supporting European aviation.
At 8:00am: [LON:TPG] TP Group Plc share price was +0.05p at 7.2p
