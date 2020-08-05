StockMarketWire.com - Mineral sands miner Sunrise Resources said it had received the second of two key permits for its flagship project in Nevada.
The Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation had issued a notice of final decision to grant a mine reclamation permit.
That followed a similar decision announced last week by the US Bureau of Land Management.
The latest decision was subject to a 10-day appeal period and would become effective on 15 August.
'This is the second of the two key permits required for mine development,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'We have already seen a positive response from potential customers to our mine permit announcement and look forward to reporting progress on the next steps for project development set out in last week's news release.'
At 8:59am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
