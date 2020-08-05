StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco said it had become the first independent software vendor to achieve competency status from Amazon Web Services in the area of data migration.
'The achieved status reflects the group's stated focus of accelerating the company's growth ambitions through pursuing near term opportunities with channel partners, presenting a deep seam of potential customers for data migration,' WANdisco said.
At 9:07am: [LON:WAND] Wandisco PLC share price was +17p at 557p
