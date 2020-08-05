StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security services provider ECSC returned to positive adjusted core earnings growth despite reporting a slight fall in revenue amid a 'significant' impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 June, the company reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (EBITDA) profit, compared with a loss of £184k on-year, while revenue fell to £2.61m from £2.63m.
Managed services recurring revenue was up 25% to £1.17m.
'Continued growth in managed services recurring revenue is a result of previously reported new client wins in addition to the successful contract renewals of all significant existing managed services,' the company said.
At 9:07am: [LON:ECSC] ECSC Group Plc share price was +2.5p at 65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: