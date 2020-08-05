StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said the publication of two further study abstracts strengthened evidence that its diagnostic blood test was a cost effective and safe early detection tool for people at risk of lung cancer.
The abstracts were connected to the Early detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland trial. 'Beyond proving the ability of the EarlyCDT Lung blood test to detect cancer earlier in a screening population, it is also important to assess the negative impacts of using the test in the population, and the costs of implementing the diagnostic,' chief executive Adam M Hill said.
'These findings will no doubt assist our ongoing commercial discussions with health authorities in the UK and in other territories, and we look forward to the peer reviewed publications in due course.'
At 9:16am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 140.5p
