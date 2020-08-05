StockMarketWire.com - Spain and Portugal focused miner W Resources said it had drawn down a £500k tranche from its £4.0m Atlas Capital Markets convertible bond facility, which was secured on 30 March.
This convertible bond tranche had a 5% coupon and three-year term.
Atlas could convert the bond to W Resources shares by issuing a conversion notice.
At 9:28am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.15p
