StockMarketWire.com - Loungers reported a slight fall in sales, but said it was 'encouraged' by the initial strength of its trading performance since reopening.
Like for like sales fell 1.7% over the period from 4 July, when our phased re-opening commenced, through to 2 August.
'Whilst these are still early days, we are encouraged by the initial strength of our trading performance to date and remain confident the company will emerge strongly from this period,' the company said.
The company had now re-opened all 165 sites in the estate, with the exception of Cosy Club in Leicester which would open this Friday.
At 9:33am: [LON:LGRS] Loungers PLC share price was +14.5p at 122p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
